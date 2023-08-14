Former Pennsylvania First Lady Ellen Casey dies after ‘brief illness’

SCRANTON, Pa. — Public officials across Pennsylvania are mourning and offering condolences following the death of former First Lady Ellen Casey.

The Casey family announced Friday that Ellen died in a Scranton hospital after a brief illness.

“We are mourning the loss of our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother,” the family statement says. “She was the center of our family and we are deeply saddened by this loss.”

A statement from the Casey family: pic.twitter.com/g0F9zKo9u6 — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) August 11, 2023

First Lady Lori Shapiro released a statement offering prayers and condolences to the Casey family.

“Ellen was an ambassador for the Commonwealth and her beloved home of Scranton. Like Governor Casey, she made family, health, and children part of her life’s work. Her work to raise awareness around breast cancer, literacy, and so much more made the lives of countless Pennsylvanians better,” Lori’s statement read in part.

Lt. Gov. Austin Davis also issued condolences to the family, and highlights Ellen as a “pillar of strength.”

“May her legacy be a source of strength and comfort, and may you find peace in the loving memories you’ve shared,” Davis said.

Dozens of Pennsylvania politicians and other organizations also took to social media mourning Ellen’s death.

