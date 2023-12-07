Former Pennsylvania state trooper sentenced to federal prison on child porn charges

PITTSBURGH — A former Pennsylvania State Police corporal was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to 23 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple child pornography charges.

Sean McKenzie, 39, of Perryopolis, was charged in March 2022.

The Department of Justice said McKenzie persuaded a child he knew to shower and change in a bathroom on three separate occasions which he secretly recorded on video. One of those videos was saved to a thumb drive that contained hundreds of child pornography videos.

Law enforcement recovered that thumb drive from the lapel pocket of McKenzie’s state police uniform.

During sentencing, Judge Bissoon stated that McKenzie is a danger to society.

“This defendant betrayed his oath as a sworn law enforcement officer and victimized the very children he was sworn to protect,” said United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan. “McKenzie’s conduct represents the most disturbing betrayal of trust, and today’s sentence provides more proof that this office and our partners in law enforcement will bring the full force of federal law to seek justice for child sexual abuse victims.”

In addition to the prison sentence, the judge ordered McKenzie to 25 years of supervised release following his release and that he pay $61,0000 of restitution to his victims.

