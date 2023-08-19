Former Pirates Outfielder Alex Cole Dies at 58

PITTSBURGH — Alex Cole, a speedy outfielder on the last Pittsburgh Pirates team to win a division title, has died. He was 58.

The Cleveland Guardians announced Cole’s death. No other details were provided.

Cole played in 64 games for the Pirates in 1992 when they captured their third straight National League East championship. He was acquired from Cleveland in a July 4 trade and hit .278/.335/.361 with seven stolen bases.

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group