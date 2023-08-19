Local

Former Pirates Outfielder Alex Cole Dies at 58

By John Perrotto

Andy Van Slyke, Alex Cole Pittsburgh Pirates centerfielder Andy Van Slyke (18) makes a diving catch of a fly ball from Atlanta Braves batter Ron Gant in the second inning of Game 7 of the National League playoffs at Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 14, 1992. Pirates right fielder Alex Cole backs up the play. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy) (Rusty Kennedy/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Alex Cole, a speedy outfielder on the last Pittsburgh Pirates team to win a division title, has died. He was 58.

The Cleveland Guardians announced Cole’s death. No other details were provided.

Cole played in 64 games for the Pirates in 1992 when they captured their third straight National League East championship. He was acquired from Cleveland in a July 4 trade and hit .278/.335/.361 with seven stolen bases.

