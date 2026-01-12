Former Pirates pitcher, 1971 World Series Champion dies

PITTSBURGH — A former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher and 1971 World Series Champion has died.

The Pirates announced on Monday morning that Dave Giusti died on Sunday at age 86.

“We are saddened by the loss of such a beloved member of the Pirates family,” Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting said in a prepared statement. “He was a vital member of our World Series-winning team in 1971 and spent seven of his 15 big-league seasons with the Pirates before eventually making Pittsburgh his home.”

Nutting extended condolences to Giusti’s wife, two daughters and the rest of his family.

Giusti began his career with the Houston Astros in 1962, eventually landing with the Pirates in 1970. He played seven seasons with the Pirates, went 47-28 with a 2.94 ERA and 133 saves.

A World Series champion with the Pirates in 1971, Giusti led the National League with 30 saves that season before pitching 10.2 scoreless innings in the postseason.

From 1970-75, he led all Major League pitchers in saves (127). He was named a National League All-Star with Pittsburgh in 1973.

Giusti remains third all-time among Pirates pitchers in saves (133), seventh in ERA (2.92) and eighth in games (410).

Once his playing days were over, Giusti made Pittsburgh his home and was active in the community, serving as an officer with the Pirates Alumni Association since its inception.

