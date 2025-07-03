Former Pirates pitcher Luis Ortiz being investigated by MLB for gambling

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

Former Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed pitcher Luis Ortiz has been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave amidst an MLB investigation for gambling, according to The Athletic.

Ortiz, who spent three seasons with the Pirates from 2022-24, totaled 59 appearances/34 starts with Pittsburgh and went 12-13 with a 3.93 ERA. He was signed by the organization as an amateur free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2018.

The Pirates traded Ortiz to the Cleveland Guardians this past offseason as part of a four-player swap that netted Pittsburgh first baseman Spencer Horwitz. Ortiz went 4-9 with a 4.36 ERA in 16 starts with Cleveland.

