Former Pirates Relief Pitcher Scott Sauerbeck dies at 53

Scott Sauerbeck, a relief pitcher who was a Rule 5 Draft pick and spent five seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, has died. He was 53.

Sauerbeck suffered a fatal heart attack on Tuesday in Bradenton, Fla.

The left-hander made his major-league debut for the Pirates in 1999 after being drafted from the New York Mets the previous winter. Sauerbeck appeared in 341 games for the Pirates before being traded to the Boston Red Sox during the 2003 season.

