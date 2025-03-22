Former Pitt DB signs with hometown Detroit Lions

This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Avonte Maddox, a former Pitt defensive back, hails from Detroit, Mich. and that is where he will play his next season in the National Football League.

On Friday, the Detroit Lions signed the unrestricted free agent Maddox. Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the deal is for one year.

Maddox, 28, has spent the entirety of his seven-year NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles after the organization drafted the Pitt cornerback in the fourth round of the 2018 draft with the 125th overall selection.

While in Philadelphia, Maddox played a depth role in the secondary and became a Super Bowl Champion in 2025. Against the Kansas City Chiefs, Maddox recorded one pass defended. Maddox signed a one-year deal prior to the 2024-25 season as he went on to compile 19 tackles (eight solo) and five passes defended in 17 games.

Click here to read more from PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group