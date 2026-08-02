Former Pitt RB Desmond Reid looking to return to college

This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW

Former Pitt running back Desmond Reid is reportedly considering returning to college football.

On3 Sports Insider Pete Nakos is reporting that Reid’s agent Ben Thomas tells him that Reid is exploring that possibility following the last night’s court ruling.

On Friday night, U.S. District Court of Colorado Judge Charlotte Sweeney granted a class-wide preliminary injunction that would require the NCAA to declare eligible all high school Class of 2022 athletes who used up four seasons of eligibility this spring.

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