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Former Pitt RB Desmond Reid looking to return to college

By Mike Vukovcan, Pittsburgh Sports Now
Pitt falls in overtime to West Virginia after disastrous offensive showing Pittsburgh running back Desmond Reid (0) carries during the first half of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)
By Mike Vukovcan, Pittsburgh Sports Now

This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW

Former Pitt running back Desmond Reid is reportedly considering returning to college football.

On3 Sports Insider Pete Nakos is reporting that Reid’s agent Ben Thomas tells him that Reid is exploring that possibility following the last night’s court ruling.

On Friday night, U.S. District Court of Colorado Judge Charlotte Sweeney granted a class-wide preliminary injunction that would require the NCAA to declare eligible all high school Class of 2022 athletes who used up four seasons of eligibility this spring.

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