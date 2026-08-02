Allegheny County police ask for help identifying those involved in deadly 2025 Penn Hills shooting

PENN HILLS, Pa. — The Allegheny County Police Department is asking for help solving a deadly Penn Hills shooting.

Ojanay Pride, 26, was killed, and another woman was hurt, in a shooting on Frankstown Road in Penn Hills on July 6, 2025.

Detectives have since determined that both victims were on the back deck of a home they were visiting on Frankstown Road when the gunfire erupted.

Investigators think multiple people opened fire from Calvin Street, which runs parallel to Frankstown Road, before fleeing.

Pride is not believed to be the intended target of the shooting.

Detectives are still working to identify those involved and want anyone with information to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

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