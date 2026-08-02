World record for longest line of connected swim tubes set in Connellsville

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — People joined together in Connellsville to set a world record on Saturday!

According to GO Laurel Highlands, it took 645 tubes joined together for at least 30 seconds on the Youghiogheny River to set the Guinness World Record for the longest line of connected swim tubes.

The event, dubbed “Tube da Ville,” took more than a year of planning and included an all-day festival full of food and music. It was the brainchild of the co-owners of Trippy Hippy Brewing, Kevin Leonard and Jason Bandemer, but they credit the community for pulling it off.

Tube de Ville A Guiness World Record 645 tubes line up to connect at Tube da Ville on the Youghiogheny River in Connellsville on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026, in Connellsville, Pa. (Alex Byers/Alex Byers)

“It was a massive effort to make this happen, but it’s well worth it now,” Bandemer said. “I didn’t think I’d be this emotional. We put a ton of effort into it, and it’s amazing for the City of Connellsville and for our whole entire area. It’s awesome.”

GO Laurel Highlands said the spectacle drew people from near and far.

“This is regional, even national,” Fayette County Commissioner Vince Vicites said. “There’s people from out of state here, from across Pennsylvania and across southwestern Pennsylvania.”

Organizers are considering trying to replicate the event next year.

The previous record of connected swim tubes was set 13 years ago at 620 in Portland, Oregon.

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