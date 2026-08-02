Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $748 million

The Powerball jackpot is still rising!

No tickets matched all six numbers during Saturday’s drawing: 6-17-27-38-50, and the Powerball 5. There was a 3x Power Play multiplier.

While no one hit the jackpot, there were some massive prizes won Saturday. One ticket in Virginia won $2 million and five tickets across the country snagged $1 million.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, two players in the state earned $50,000 prizes.

Currently, the next drawing is worth an estimated $748 million with a cash value of $325.1 million.

The largest jackpot in Powerball history is $2.04 billion, won by a single ticket in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

According to Powerball officials, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

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