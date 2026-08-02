Waves of showers and storms expected throughout Sunday

PITTSBURGH — We’re already seeing heavy pockets of rain and lightning this morning.

Close to an inch of rain has already fallen over parts of Beaver and Washington counties (as of just after 6:30 a.m.)

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Waves of showers and storms will continue throughout the day, and while there will be some lulls around midday, the heaviest batch of rain and storms won’t move through until later this afternoon and evening. Localized flooding is the primary risk, although late-day storms can also produce locally damaging wind gusts and perhaps a brief tornado. Most of the storms will wrap up by sunset.

A stronger push of drier air will allow the rain to go well south of our region Monday and Tuesday, with lower humidity and seasonable weather to enjoy. The energy from this weekend returns north later in the week, with higher humidity and storm chances by late Wednesday and Thursday.

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