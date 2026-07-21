Former Pitt star Jordan Whitehead could be returning to NFL

This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW

Former Pitt star safety Jordan Whitehead could be making a return to the NFL.

NFL Insider Mike Garafolo is reporting that Whitehead has been fully cleared to resume his NFL after undergoing neck surgery. Garafolo went on to report that Whitehead has had workouts with both the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts.

Back in January of 2025, Whitehead was involved in a car accident while driving to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice facility. Whitehead crashed into a truck and was cited for careless driving. Whitehead suffered a cervical fracture which led him to be placed on the non-football injury list and ending his 2025 season.

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