Woman dies following ‘medical incident’ at Allegheny County Jail intake department

PITTSBURGH — An incarcerated person died at the Allegheny County Jail intake department on Saturday.

Acting Warden Shane Dady said a 53-year-old woman who was brought to the jail on Friday for a felony possession charge experienced a “medical incident” at the intake department on Saturday morning. He said a medical emergency was called around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, and jail and healthcare staff attempted lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived.

The woman was declared dead just before 8 a.m. She has not yet been identified.

“We offer our condolences to the deceased and their family,” Dady said. “We have invested time and effort to assess our processes in intake and throughout the facility to identify and provide care to those who are most vulnerable. We will continue striving to provide the best possible care to our residents.”

The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating this death and Dady says an internal review will be conducted.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group