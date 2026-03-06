Former Pittsburgh City Council President Darlene Harris dies

PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh City Council President Darlene Harris has died.

Channel 11 has learned that Harris died Friday morning.

Harris spent 13 years on Council representing the North Side, the Strip District and parts of Downtown.

Mayor Corey O’Connor issued the following statement following Harris’s passing:

“I’m so sorry to hear about the loss of my former colleague on City Council, Darlene Harris. My heart is with her family, children and grandchildren and the North Side community, whom she loved.

“Darlene led a life of service to her community as an advocate, School Board Director and City Council member that spanned over 40 years. Born in Brighton Heights and growing up in Spring Hill, she was a North Sider through and through.

“Nobody fought for their communities like Darlene Harris. Never forgetting her working-class roots, she was also a staunch supporter of local unions and building trades and was renowned for her commitment to animal rights.

“I was glad to be her friend and colleague on City Council. From her longtime career of service, she leaves a legacy as a community champion, North Sider and mother and grandmother.”

