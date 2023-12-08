Former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez deported back to Venezuela

PHILADELPHIA — Former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez has been deported back to Venezuela.

Vazquez, who was convicted of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in 2021, boarded a plane to Venezuela on Dec. 1.

He was sentenced to serve two to four years in state prison after being found guilty on 15 counts, including statutory sexual assault.

Vazquez’s attorney claimed the teen misled his client about her age.

The prosecution painted a different picture, saying Vazquez called the teen “kid” in texts.

On May 31, 2023, an immigration judge ordered him to be removed from the country. Vazquez waived his right to an appeal.

The All-Star pitcher played for the Pirates from 2016 to 2019.

