Former Pittsburgh police officer files lawsuit against bureau, the city, citing discrimination

PITTSBURGH — A former Pittsburgh police officer is suing the department and the city of Pittsburgh.

Former officer Christina Luffey was known by residents as the “dog cop.”

She worked with the department for 30 years and is described as a dedicated police officer who spearheaded outreach and advocated for animal welfare

In a new lawsuit, she said she was humiliated and intimidated.

According to the complaint, command staff referred to her as a “waste of a body” and “useless.”

Luffey includes examples of what she says was discrimination.

The lawsuit alleges that commanders called her “incompetent” and “a coward” after she and her partner responded to a call for a group of juveniles fighting. Commanders said she had failed to help her partner during the fight because she was taking pictures on her cellphone. Luffey said the fight was already over when police arrived and she was using her cellphone for identification purposes because her body camera had malfunctioned.

After that situation, the complaint said, Luffey was instructed to stand for roll call, something she had not had to do for 20 years, and attend remedial training. It added that her partner did not have to attend that training.

The complaint also said commanders were planning to kick Luffey out of an office she had been using for 20 years to make space for a male police officer. It added that eventually her patrol vehicle was passed on to male officers and that she had to use her personal vehicle for work.

Court paperwork said Luffey was told to submit a written summary of her intended activities for the day, something no male officer in her zone had to do.

In February 2024, Luffey filed a hostile work environment claim and the City of Pittsburgh Department of Human Resources and Civil Services said it supported merit. The investigation was then immediately closed and no remedial action was taken, the lawsuit said.

Luffey was also allegedly told she should retire by multiple higher-ups, despite not wanting to. Eventually, she reported feeling like she had no other choice and did so.

Court documents emphasized that Luffey organized fundraisers to raise thousands of dollars for animal shelters while she was on the force.

The city is not commenting on the lawsuit.

