Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton wanted for domestic violence charge in Florida

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton is wanted in Florida for a domestic violence charge, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s said Sutton, 29, is facing a charge of domestic battery by strangulation.

Sutton may be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with a Florida license plate FL-AZ33QB.

𝐃𝐨 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐧?

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office needs your assistance in locating a wanted subject: Cameron Sutton, 29.



— HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) March 20, 2024

Sutton played for the Steelers from 2017 to 2022, where he played in 84 games and had 143 tackles. He played for the Detroit Lions in the 2023.

