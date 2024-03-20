Local

Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton wanted for domestic violence charge in Florida

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Cam Sutton FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) follows a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, in this Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, file photo. Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton has spent four seasons as the dutiful understudy. Now he finds himself a starter after re-signing with the team as a free agent, a move that came just days before Pittsburgh cut veteran starter Steven Nelson. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File) (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton is wanted in Florida for a domestic violence charge, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s said Sutton, 29, is facing a charge of domestic battery by strangulation.

Sutton may be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with a Florida license plate FL-AZ33QB.

Sutton played for the Steelers from 2017 to 2022, where he played in 84 games and had 143 tackles. He played for the Detroit Lions in the 2023.

