Former Somerset County DA sentenced for indecent assault, strangulation

SOMERSET, Pa. — Former Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey L. Thomas has been sentenced to state prison for charges related to an attack at a Windber woman’s home in Sept. 2021.

According to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, Thomas, 37, entered the victim’s home and refused to leave. He beat her and sexually assaulted her.

Testimony in the trial indicated that Thomas contacted the victim for months and sent inappropriate and unwanted messages and images, officials said.

The victim testified that Thomas’s position as District Attorney intimidated her and prevented her from immediately reporting the unwanted contact.

“Jeffrey Thomas was chosen by the voters to protect the citizens of Somerset County,” said Attorney General Michelle Henry. “Instead, he violated his oath and duty, causing serious harm to his victim and those close to her. This sentence is a reminder that no one is above the law, and my office will hold violent offenders accountable, no matter their position or profession.”

Thomas was sentenced to two and a quarter to seven years in prison after being found guilty of indecent assault, strangulation, simple assault, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment and criminal trespass. He must also register as a sex offender for 15 years.

Thomas is facing a separate criminal case regarding domestic abuse allegations in Cambria County at this time.

