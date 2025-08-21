Former Spartaco club president says his charges stem from clash over $173K he invested into building

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — The former president of the Spartaco Sporting Club is facing six charges, including burglary, theft and forgery.

Glen Hofer, 82, told Channel 11 the allegations are from a dispute with the club over money he says he invested in the building.

“I put a brand new water line, a brand new electrical service. I fixed the roof like three times, because we couldn’t get it to stop leaking,” Hofer said.

According to a criminal complaint, Hofer transferred the deed of the club to his own name in June.

He said he invested about $173,000 into the building over time and, after signing the deed and becoming the owner in July, hoped to sell the property to recover his costs.

“I paid off the back water bill, the back gas bill, all that stuff,” Hofer said.

Court documents also include a report from the club’s current president, Bruce Saellam, alleging a break-in in July.

Multiple bottles of alcohol, state tax records, club membership documents and $4,000 in cash were reported stolen.

“They said I stole $4,000, no,” Hofer said. “I am honorable and I’m telling you I took two bottles of whiskey, and I took whatever junk papers that were in there; I threw it away.”

Hofer told Channel 11 he entered the building legally with a key, since the deed was in his name.

He also said he still considered himself president of the club at the time.

But the criminal complaint states he resigned in September 2024, a claim he denies.

“They later falsified the thing that I resigned,” Hofer said.

Channel 11 reached out to Saellam for comment but did not receive a response.

Hofer said he now just wants the money he spent on the club and added the matter could have been handled differently.

“So they knew where to find me,” he said. “If they needed to talk to me about resigning, that’s the way to handle it, not just say after the fact that I resigned.”

Hofer is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

