Former Steelers LB claims Pittsburgh lied to him: ‘It hurts’

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane was a team and fan favorite during his four-year tenure in the Steel City. However, he revealed it wasn’t enough to receive another contract, even though he thought one was coming.

Spillane joined the Steelers in 2019 and improved his production every year until he became a free agent following the 2022 season. He eventually signed a two-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, but that wasn’t his ideal scenario.

“Before I went into free agency, [the Steelers] told me, ‘Go out, test the market, see what you get. We’re gonna offer whatever they give you. We wanna make you a Steeler. We love you,’”Spillane said on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast. “I call them, ‘I got an offer from the Raiders. I want to come back, what’s the deal?’ They were like, ‘Good luck, have fun.’”

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group