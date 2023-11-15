Local

Former Steelers practice squad wide receiver dies at 35

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group

Devon Wylie DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 30: Wide receiver Devon Wylie #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs returns a kickoff during a game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 30, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Chiefs 38-3. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) (Dustin Bradford)

Devon Wylie, a wide receiver who was briefly a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad, has died at the age of 35, according to his alma mater, Fresno State. A cause of death was not announced.

“There are no words to express the sadness that comes from losing a brother, dear friend and an amazing uncle,” his family said in a post to social media. “Devon had so much love and joy to give. Always making people laugh and entertaining us with his football skills, guitar jams, silly jokes and voices, back-flip tricks, fun banter Star Wars obsession chat, Halo nights and not to mention his beautiful smile. We will miss him always.”

