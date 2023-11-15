Former Steelers practice squad wide receiver dies at 35

This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Devon Wylie, a wide receiver who was briefly a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad, has died at the age of 35, according to his alma mater, Fresno State. A cause of death was not announced.

Our thoughts are with the Wylie family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/DxsPuonou0 — Fresno State Football 🏆 (@FresnoStateFB) November 14, 2023

“There are no words to express the sadness that comes from losing a brother, dear friend and an amazing uncle,” his family said in a post to social media. “Devon had so much love and joy to give. Always making people laugh and entertaining us with his football skills, guitar jams, silly jokes and voices, back-flip tricks, fun banter Star Wars obsession chat, Halo nights and not to mention his beautiful smile. We will miss him always.”

