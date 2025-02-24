Former Steelers safety announces retirement from NFL

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Keanu Neal has announced his retirement from the NFL after eight seasons. The 29-year-old Neal spent his final season with the Steelers in 2023. He announced his retirement in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“God has blessed my family and I in so many ways. Particularly in the game of football. 20 years ago, I started this journey. Today, I am retiring from the NFL. Gods’ timing is always the right timing,” Neal wrote.

“Wanna give a big thank you to the Atlanta Falcons for drafting and giving me a chance to make an impact. To the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Bucs, and Pittsburgh Steelers.. Thank you for allowing me to continue my career with you. All top-notch organizations. I am incredibly grateful for the coaches and teammates I had the privilege of working with along the way. Sumter County, South Sumter High, Wolfpack, University of Florida, my family and friends.. THANK YOU! All the lessons learned through the game has helped mold me into who I am today.”

