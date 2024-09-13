Former supervisor accused of stealing $100,000 in drug money from AG’s office appears in court

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Brenda Sawyer stayed silent as she walked into magistrate court for what was supposed to be her preliminary hearing this morning.

“She has no comment at this time, but we will be having our preliminary hearing,” said defense attorney Phil DiLucente.

Sawyer — a former employee at the Attorney General’s Office — is accused of stealing more than $100,000 in drug and evidence money from the AG’s office and using it at River’s Casino.

She’s also accused of stealing more than $50,000 from the McKeesport NAACP.

DiLucente wouldn’t comment on the charges and accusations against her on Friday.

“For 29 years she was employed by the Attorney General’s Office. She had a very powerful position called regional director. She took that job very, very seriously, and I think at a later date and time I’ll have a lot more to say. A lot more to say,” DiLucente told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek.

Channel 11 expected to hear more evidence in court from prosecutors and from witnesses Friday about these accusations against Sawyer, but her hearing was rescheduled after a two-and-a-half-hour delay.

The judge had a full day of hearings, and both sides asked for a new date.

“This is going to be a very long, long hearing,” DiLucente said.

DiLucente said that’s because the Attorney General’s Office and NAACP were involved in the investigation.

“It’s a heavy documentary type of case so that in part is one of the reasons why we have to have a very thorough hearing,” DiLucente said.

Sawyer is out of jail on bond. She’s expected back in court in November.

