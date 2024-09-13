‘We just want our stuff back’: Thousands of dollars of merchandise stolen from Pittsburgh business

PITTSBURGH — The owner of Songbird Artistry in Lawrenceville in is asking the public to be on the lookout after she said thousands of dollars of her handmade products were stolen overnight Wednesday.

Jennifer Orefice owns the Penn Avenue storefront with her mother and her sister, located on the border of Lawrenceville and Bloomfield. She told Channel 11 someone broke into the business’s garage, where hundreds of items are stored, and stole more than $10,000 worth of merchandise.

“We just want our stuff back,” Orefice said. “…All of my stickers, very recognizable, all of my jewelry, very recognizable, bins and bins of vintage…”

Orefice said this is the second time the business has been burglarized in the last few years, this break-in happening between 2 and 4 a.m. Wednesday.

“We had neighbors call us in the morning, saying the garage door was open, that things were rummaged through…” Orefice said.

Orefice said Pittsburgh Police have some leads and is hoping that the thieves are held accountable.

“this is my handmade work, this is what I do for a living, I’ve had to cancel shows…everything is gone. We just want our stuff back. We’re trying to find out who did it,” Orefice said.

Pittsburgh police are asking anyone who thinks they may have seen the stolen merchandise or has any information to give them a call.

