Former supervisor arrested after more than $100,000 in drug money went missing from AG’s office

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Charges have been filed against a former employee after money went missing from the Attorney General’s Narcotics Office in North Huntingdon.

We first told you about this missing drug money in May as part of an 11 Investigates Exclusive, when agents discovered $100,000 in drug forfeiture money and drug buy money was unaccounted for.

Brenda Sawyer, a former supervisor at the narcotics office and former McKeesport police officer, is charged in the case.

Her North Versailles home was raided in May as part of the investigation.

In addition to the theft at the narcotics office, Sawyer is accused of stealing money from a local NAACP chapter.

She was taken into custody Thursday and is facing multiple felony charges, including forgery and theft.

The Attorney General’s Office provided the following statement:

“Upon discovering missing funds from the Bureau of Narcotics Investigation Section in our North Huntingdon office, our agency referred the matter to the Westmoreland County District Attorney for investigation. An employee who no longer works for the Office of Attorney General has now been charged by the District Attorney’s Office with theft and related offenses regarding the missing money. Additionally, the employee has been charged with stealing money from a local chapter of the NAACP. The Office of Attorney General has been cooperating with the investigation and will continue to do so as this matter proceeds through the criminal justice system.”

