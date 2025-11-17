Former Turtle Creek resident pleads guilty to drug charges after wiretap investigation

A former Turtle Creek resident pleaded guilty in federal court to multiple drug charges after a wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in Western Pennsylvania, the Department of Justice says.

Jonathan Toledo, 24, pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl, attempt to possess with intent to distribute a quantity of fentanyl and attempt to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Prosecutors say Toledo was intercepted making phone calls discussing two parcels stopped by United States Postal Inspection Service agents in late December 2024.

One parcel held 1,294 grams of pure methamphetamine, while the other contained 12 grams of fentanyl, prosecutors say. Toledo was recorded calling the post office about one of the missing parcels and telling others about two shipments he was missing from California.

Toledo’s sentencing is scheduled for March 11. He could face 10 years to life in prison and a potential fine of up to $10 million.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group