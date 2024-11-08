Former Uniontown treasurer convicted of stealing over $100,000 taxpayer dollars

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A former Uniontown treasurer was convicted of stealing more than $100,000 in taxpayer dollars.

Antoinette Hodge, who was elected in 2019, stole $106,000 in funds collected by the Treasurer’s Office between 2020 and 2021.

The investigation showed Hodge spent more than $1,500 every day on gambling during that time.

Attorney General Michelle Henry’s office announced the verdict on Thursday.

“The defendant was elected to a position of trust in her community. She abused that trust and defrauded taxpayers for her own gain,” Henry said. “Prosecuting these crimes is vital to maintaining the integrity of local government. My office will continue to protect taxpayers and ensure that any individual who tries to abuse their position will face the consequences of their actions.”

Hodge, who lost her re-election bid and is no longer treasurer, will be sentenced on Nov. 21.

