Former UPMC exec Mark Sevco returning to Pittsburgh as Allegheny Health Network president

Mark Sevco, former UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh President and UPMC EVP, is returning to Pittsburgh as president of Allegheny Health Network.

Sevco has been COO of Sutter Health, one of the largest health systems in California with 24 hospitals and 4,000 beds. Sevco succeeds Jim Benedict, who had served in the role for two years and is leaving the organization. He will join AHN, which is owned by Highmark Health, in March.

Sevco is a veteran health care executive who is no stranger to the Pittsburgh health care scene. He had been EVP of UPMC running the health care organization’s 40-hospital system before he left for California in March 2023 and had been president of UPMC Children’s Hospital from 2019 to 2021.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group