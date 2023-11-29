Forsberg’s overtime goal lets Predators prey on Penguins, 3-2

NASHVILLE — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com

Nashville didn’t do anything that the Pittsburgh Penguins didn’t expect Tuesday night.

Hours before what became a 3-2 Predators victory at Bridgestone Arena, coach Mike Sullivan said his team would be facing a club that plays a tenacious game and thrives on pressuring its opponents.

Which is pretty much what Nashville did.

And even though the Penguins were resilient — they battled back from a 2-0 deficit in the first period — the Predators claimed the win when Filip Forsberg scored 14 seconds into overtime.

Click here to read the full story from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

