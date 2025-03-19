Fort Cherry High School placed on lockdown for threat, police sweep building

MOUNT PLESASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fort Cherry High School was placed on lockdown on Wednesday because of a threatening statement.

Superintendent Thomas J. Samosky said the threat was found written on a wall in the school.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and officers from Trinity Area School District and Mt. Pleasant police departments were called to the school to help investigate.

Police searched the building and found the threat to be not credible.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff are our top priorities. As such, we took these precautionary measures to ensure the safety of everyone on campus. All classes and extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled. We appreciate the swift response of the Mt. Pleasant Police Department, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the Trinity Area School District Police Department, as well as the cooperation of our school community. Thank you for your continued support in maintaining a safe and secure environment for all,” Samosky said.

The school district and police are working to figure out who was responsible for the scare. The superintendent said that person or persons will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

An increased police presence will be around the school in the meantime. Counselors are available to anyone who needs to talk about the situation.

