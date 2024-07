The Fort Pitt Inbound Tunnel will close at around 9 p.m. on July 4.

The tunnel will remain closed inbound for the duration of Pittsburgh’s fireworks.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes like Route 51.

Vehicles are not permitted to stop on any of the city’s bridges. They will be heavily monitored by state troopers.

