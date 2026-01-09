Forward Albert Dikwa returns to Pittsburgh Riverhounds after 2 seasons away

PITTSBURGH — Albert Dikwa is returning to the Pittsburgh Riverhounds for the 2026 season after the club secured his transfer from Rhode Island FC.

The 28-year-old forward was named the 2023 USL Championship Player of the Year and Golden Boot winner, scoring 20 goals, which helped the Hounds claim the Players’ Shield.

Dikwa spent the last two seasons with Rhode Island, where he scored 19 goals and provided 10 assists, contributing to the expansion club’s success in reaching the USL Championship Final in 2024. He ranks among the top scorers in Riverhounds history, with 37 goals in his previous tenure with the club from 2020 to 2023.

Riverhounds Sporting Director Dan Visser expressed enthusiasm about Dikwa’s return.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Albert back home to Pittsburgh,” Visser said. “His familiarity with our club and our city makes this move a natural fit. He’s been a big part of our past, and he’ll be a big part of our future.”

Dikwa, originally from Garoua, Cameroon, had a successful high school career at Monteverde Academy in Florida before turning professional. He began his career with Orlando City B in 2017 and has played for several teams, accumulating a total of 56 regular-season goals in the USL Championship, along with seven in cup and postseason play.

“I’m extremely happy to be back home in Pittsburgh,” Dikwa said. “I can’t wait to get back to work and representing my city again. Let’s go Hounds!”

Preseason training for the Riverhounds is set to begin on Jan. 26, leading up to the season opener on March 7 against the Charleston Battery.

