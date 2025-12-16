Pittsburgh Riverhounds 2026 scheduled released

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC’s 2026 regular-season schedule was announced today, featuring 30 matches and four Prinx Tires USL Cup contests. The season will kick off on March 7, 2026, against the Charleston Battery.

The upcoming season marks the 27th year of Riverhounds soccer, with the team facing all Eastern Conference opponents in home-and-home matchups. They will also play six matches against Western Conference teams, helping to diversify their competitive experience.

The season opener against the Charleston Battery will be followed by the team’s home opener on March 28, 2026, against Sporting Club Jacksonville. Notably, the match against Detroit City FC on April 18 will ignite the longstanding rivalry between the two clubs.

The schedule includes a highly anticipated rematch against FC Tulsa, set for July 29, following last year’s USL Championship Final.

A highlight of the summer includes a match on July 4 against Brooklyn FC, adding a new facet to the Riverhounds’ Independence Day tradition. The team will also enjoy a late-season homestand with nine out of 13 matches played in Pittsburgh between May 30 and Aug. 15.

The four Prinx Tires USL Cup matches include contests against teams from both USL Championship and USL League One: Greenville Triumph on April 25, at Charlotte Independence on May 15, at Charleston Battery on June 6 and home against Loudoun United on July 11.

To see the entire 2026 Riverhounds regular-season schedule, visit riverhounds.com/schedule .

Season tickets and multi-game Flex Packs are currently on sale and fans can purchase them by visiting riverhounds.com/tickets or by calling the Highmark Stadium Box Office at 412-865-GOAL. Single-game tickets are expected to be available for sale in early 2026. Match times and television listings will be confirmed at a later date and U.S. Open Cup match dates have yet to be determined.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group