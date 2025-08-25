Foundation secures life-saving AEDs for local outdoor recreation spaces

PITTSBURGH — An organization is ensuring automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, are available in local outdoor spaces.

The goal of the Aliver Foundation is to put weather and tamper-proof AEDs in outdoor recreation spaces. Now, devices can be found in eight parks across the Pittsburgh area.

Here’s where those AEDs are located:

Adams Township Community Park (Adams, PA)

Mellon Park (Pittsburgh, PA)

Schenley Plaza (Pittsburgh, PA)

Green Valley Park (Rochester, PA)

Boyce Park (Pittsburgh, PA)

White Oak Park (White Oak, PA)

Renziehausen Park (McKeesport, PA)

Schenley Oval (Pittsburgh, PA)

According to the American Heart Association, 90% of cardiac arrest victims survive if they receive a shock from an AED in the first minute.

“We want to make sure the in-person survival rate goes up, and we can only do that by having these equipment bundles available to people outside in outdoor rec spaces 24/7, 365 days a year, whenever they are needed,” said Jill Pall, founder of the Aliver Foundation.

Along with unveiling the devices, those at the park were welcomed to meet with first responders and see how the AEDs work.

