Founders of HEARTio and CMU professor place on Forbes’ annual 30 Under 30 list

PITTSBURGH — International business publication Forbes has featured several Pittsburgh-based young professionals to be named among its 30 Under 30 series of annual lists, which span art, education, finance, technology and other industry sectors.

The publication announced the honorees for its 13th annual iteration of the lists on Tuesday.

In the health care list category, Forbes included Adam ButchyUtkars Jain and Michael Leasure, all of whom are engineering students at the University of Pittsburgh and co-founders of HEARTio, a startup that’s developing an algorithm for electrocardiogram readings that could lead to the identification and subsequent prevention or treatment of severe heart problems. In March 2022, the Pittsburgh Business Times named Butchy and Jain among that year’s class of 30 Under 30 honorees due in part to their efforts at HEARTio, which closed on a $1 million funding round in Q4 2022.

