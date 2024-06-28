Four arrested in Lawrence County drug bust

Four people were arrested during a drug bust in New Castle on Thursday.

Lawrence County District Attorney detectives and officers from surrounding departments executed a warrant at an apartment at 802 Sankey St., Westview Terrace.

Detectives seized 29.1 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, 3.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine, .3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, digital scales and assorted packaging materials.

Adrian Calhoun, Brandon Stafford, Tammy Stafford and Brooke Stafford, all New Castle residents, were arrested, police said.

Calhoun was charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver, two counts of possession and one count of drug paraphernalia; Brandon Stafford was charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver and one count of drug paraphernalia; Tammy Stafford was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance; and Brooke Stafford was arrested on bench warrants and domestic relations warrants.

