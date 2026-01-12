Four people rescued from upside-down vehicle in Indiana County

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Four people were rescued from an upside-down vehicle in Indiana County on Saturday night.

The Commodore Volunteer Fire Department says emergency crews were notified of a crash along Route 286 between Allison Road and Taylorsville Road at 6:30 p.m.

The caller said they weren’t familiar with the area, but location data from the call helped first responders narrow down the location.

Crews found a vehicle upside down between a dirt bank and a tree, with four people trapped inside, Commodore officials say.

Crews had to take out the glass in the hatch and the third-row seating, as well as several pieces of luggage and bags, to get the people out.

Three of the four people were uninjured and crawled out of the vehicle, climbing a ladder up the embankment, officials say. A fourth person was taken out on a backboard and carried to an ambulance.

All four had been rescued after about 18 minutes, officials say.

The people were transported from the scene, and crews controlled traffic while the vehicle was towed away.

