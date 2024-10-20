Four Pittsburgh Steelers Ruled Out vs. New York Jets

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com .

Four members of the Pittsburgh Steelers have been ruled out for Sunday’s Week 7 home game against the New York Jets due to injury, as running back and kickoff returner Cordarrelle Patterson, center Zach Frazier and outside linebacker Nick Herbig are all out for Sunday Night Football.

Frazier is expected to miss this week and at least another with an ankle injury suffered last week against the Las Vegas Raiders. Ryan McCollum is expected to replace him as the team’s starting center, as he did in Las Vegas. Max Scharping will likely serve as the backup to McCollum. He played some center for the Cincinnati Bengals last season.

Patterson will miss his third game after suffering an ankle injury in the team’s Week 5 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Aaron Shampklin will slot in as the team’s No. 3 running back and second kickoff returner along with Jaylen Warren.

Herbig will miss his second straight game, and like Frazier, is also targeting a post-bye return. With Alex Highsmith set to return too the starting lineup, Jeremiah Moon will serve as the top back at outside linebacker.

Tackle Dylan Cook, who is on the injured reserve list with a Lisfranc injury but returned to practice, will also not make his return this week. Cook opened his 21-day practice window on Thursday. Calvin Anderson will continue to serve as the top backup at tackle.

