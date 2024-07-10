Local

Four Western Pennsylvania natives make Team USA Olympic roster

By George Michalowski, Pittsburgh Sports Now

Stadium Pierre Mauroy Ahead Of The Summer Olympics 2024 LILLE, FRANCE - MARCH 20: The Paris 2024 logo, representing the Olympic and Paralympic games, is seen 128 Days prior to the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic games on March 20, 2024 in Lille, France. The Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d’Ascq will host the basketball and handball competitions during the XXXIII Olympic Summer Games, from 26 July to 11 August. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Team USA officially announced its 592-person Olympic team for the upcoming Paris Olympics that begin later this month.

Four local products made the team, for four different sports. Western Pennsylvania will be represented in rowing, swimming, pole vault, and wrestling competitions this year.

