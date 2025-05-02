Fox Chapel residents blocked in by trees, sitting in the dark

FOX CHAPEL, Pa. — Trees that once lined the roads of Fox Chapel are now blocking them.

“It was a disaster, and the storms came through so fast there was just so much damage so quick,” said Jason Holden of Fox Chapel.

From Delafield Road to East Waldheim and Valley Drive, several roads and intersections are closed due to downed trees and wires. Fox Chapel neighbors like Jason Holder feel left in the dark - literally and figuratively.

Holder said, “I’m not real thrilled about it because it seems like it’s just taking so long.”

Holder who works at an area hotel says he’s seen the effort to try and restore power with lineman coming in from out of state to help.

“I’ve lived here my whole life, and I don’t remember a storm this widespread and being without power for this long,” said Representative Mandy Steele. She says the current situation is a good opportunity to learn from and prepare for future storms.

Steele added, “Because of climate change, these storms are going to get more intense and they’re gonna happen more frequently.”

She says it’s an issue she plans to address when she gets back into session in Harrisburg next week.

“Looking at potentially a policy hearing on how we can better improve response times, how we can get roads cleared and electricity restored to people faster the next time,” Steele said.

