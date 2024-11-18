‘Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE’ coming to Pittsburgh next year

PITTSBURGH — Are you ready to rock like it’s the 1980s?

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE is coming to Pittsburgh’s Byham Theatre on March 27, 2025.

The tour is the first-ever live touring show based on the beloved franchise, Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock and its revival series, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock.

During the show, Gobo, Red, Mokey, Wembley and Boober Fraggle embark on a quest to find the lost Celebration Stone - an ancient treasure with the power to unite everyone for the ultimate party. Along the way, they discover magic, adventure, and something more memorable and heartfelt than they ever imagined.

“Fraggle Rock is a world of silliness, hope, optimism, kindness, and, above all, FUN! As a lifelong fan, I have loved creating this new stage show for families to experience the joy of Fraggle Rock,” said John Tartaglia, Creative Supervisor for Fraggle Rock at The Jim Henson Company and writer/director of the stage show. “I’ve also enjoyed adding special moments that dedicated fans will love. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to Fraggle Rock!”

The all-new, family friendly stage adventure features vibrant walkaround versions of the Fraggles, new puppet versions of their industrious friends the Doozers, appearances by a giant Gorg, and exciting new puppet creature friends.

“Bring your kids! Bring your parents! Bring your friends! Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE offers a magical chance to immerse yourself in one of Jim Henson’s most iconic worlds,” said Nicole Goldman, Executive Vice President of Branding at The Jim Henson Company. “With John Tartaglia’s incredible direction, our top-notch creative team of Broadway professionals, and the amazing characters crafted by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, this show is a must-see for the young and the young at heart. Gather your favorite Silly Creatures and come create memories with your Fraggle friends!”

Click here for more information and to buy tickets.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group