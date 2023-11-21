Franklin Township votes to advertise several open positions for police department

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Franklin Township board voted to advertise several positions for the police department.

This move comes after the community rallied together at the last board meeting where they pushed to keep the Franklin Township Police Department.

Currently, the department only has one police officer, he was present at Monday’s meeting.

When Franklin Township’s police chief retired in June, the board had discussed the possibility of contracting with other area police agencies, but residents say they’d rather rebuild the township’s police force instead of relying on officers from neighboring communities.

“We will advertise for the position and we will have a committee form to vet that person,” supervisors chair Steve Bailey said.

Bailey says they’ll focus on getting a new police chief first. Whoever is hired will then be a part of hiring several other full and part-time officers.

