Free movies in Pittsburgh: Schedule announced for 2025 Cinema in the Park

PITTSBURGH — Grab your blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a free movie on a summer night at parks across the City of Pittsburgh.

The full schedule for Dollar Bank Cinema in the Park is below. Dates my be canceled because of inclement weather. For updates on schedule changes, follow CitiParks Office of Special Events on X, Facebook or Instagram.

Arsenal Park

June 6 - Despicable Me 4 (PG)

June 20 - Soul (PG)

July 18 - Moana 2 (PG)

August 1 - Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (PG)

Banksville Park

June 16 - Soul (PG)

July 14 - Moana 2 (PG)

Brookline Memorial Park

June 12 - Wicked (PG)

June 26 - Wild Robot (PG)

July 10 - Paddington in Peru (PG)

July 24 - Inside Out 2 (PG)

Flagstaff Hill in Schenley Park

June 4 - Casino Royale (2006) (PG-13)

June 11 - Twister (PG-13)

June 18 - Fences (PG-13)

June 25 - Dune: Part Two (PG-13)

July 2 - National Treasure (2004) (PG)

July 9 - O Brother, Where Art Thou? (PG-13)

July 16 - Argylle (PG-13)

July 23 - Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (PG-13)

July 30 - Happy Gilmore (1995) (PG-13)

Aug. 6 - The Night of the Hunter (1955) (not rated)

Aug. 13 - A Minecraft Movie (PG)

Grandview Park

June 7 - Despicable Me 4 (PG)

June 14 - Wicked (PG)

June 21 - Soul (PG)

June 28 - Wild Robot (PG)

July 5 - National Treasure (2004) (PG)

July 12 - Paddington in Peru (PG)

July 19 - Moana 2 (PG)

July 26 - Inside Out 2 (PG)

Highland Park

June 23 - Wild Robot (PG)

July 21 - Inside Out 2 (PG)

Liberty Green Park

A Minecraft Movie (PG)

McBride Park

June 9 - Wicked (PG)

July 7 - Paddington in Peru (PG)

Ormsby Park

July 10 - Wicked (PG)

June 24 - Wild Robot (PG)

July 8 - Paddington in Peru (PG)

July 22 - Inside Out 2 (PG)

Riverview Park

June 7 - Casino Royale (2006) (PG-13)

June 14 - Twisters (PG-13)

June 21 - Fences (PG-13)

June 28 - Dune: Part Two (PG-13)

July 5 - National Treasure (2004) (PG)

July 12 - O Brother, Where Art Thou? (PG-13)

July 19 - Argylle (PG-13)

July 26 - Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (PG-13)

Schenley Plaza

June 1 - Despicable Me 4 (PG)

June 8 - Wicked (PG)

June 15 - Soul (PG)

June 22 - Wild Robot (PG)

June 29 - National Treasure (2004) (PG)

July 6 - Paddington in Peru (PG)

July 13 - Moana 2 (PG)

July 20 - Inside Out 2 (PG)

July 27 - Champions (PG-13). This movie will be presented in partnership with Film Pittsburgh as a preview of the upcoming ReelAbilities Film Festival. Audio descriptive services will be available on site.

Troy Hill Citizens Park

Aug. 5 - Dog Man (PG)

West End Elliot Overlook

June 2 - Despicable Me 4 (PG)

June 30 - National Treasure (2004) (PG)

