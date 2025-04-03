Free Store in Braddock defaced with banner aimed at Sen. John Fetterman, his wife Gisele

BRADDOCK, Pa. — United States Sen. John Fetterman said the Free Store in Braddock was defaced with a sign aimed toward him and his wife, Gisele.

Fetterman posted a photo on social media Thursday morning, showing a banner draped over part of the business.

People defaced the FreeStore in Braddock last night.



Since 10/7/23, I’m used to the vandalism at our home or my office.



But Gisele and volunteers distribute food, clothing and formula at no cost to our community—and they shouldn’t have to put up with this. pic.twitter.com/3hQCOGj2AO — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) April 3, 2025

“Since 10/7/23, I’m used to the vandalism at our home or my office. But Gisele and volunteers distribute food, clothing and formula at no cost to our community—and they shouldn’t have to put up with this,” Fetterman said in the post.

Gisele Fetterman started the Free Store in 2012, as a way to serve families in the community by providing free essentials to those in need.

