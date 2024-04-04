Freedom man killed in 1941 Pearl Harbor attack to be buried at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — A man from Freedom who was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 will be buried at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies next week.

Fireman 1st Class Walter Schleiter was born in Freedom but was raised in Massillon, Ohio.

Schleither was stationed at the U.S.S. Oklahoma for around a year before the attack on Naval Base Pearl Harbor Hawaii. The ship was among the first vessels hit in the attack.

The U.S.S. Oklahoma was supposed to be out to sea patrolling the Hawaiian Islands, but stayed at Pearl Harbor with eight other battleships because of a scheduled admiral’s inspection.

Schleither was among 429 other U.S.S. Oklahoma sailors who died in the attack, the Navy said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group