Freedom man sentenced to jail for sexual exploitation of minor

FREEDOM, Pa. — A Freedom man has been sentenced to jail on federal charges after he pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography.

In June, Mark Kriss, 66, pleaded guilty to making contact with a 14-year-old girl over an online adult dating site targeted at extramarital affairs in May 2021.

Investigators say he received multiple sexual photos of the girl.

Kriss will serve 74 months in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. He will also pay restitution of $3,000 to the victim.

This was not his first run-in with the law. Kriss was charged with sexual crimes involving a minor that included attempted sex trafficking in 2022.

