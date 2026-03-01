Freeze-dried, frozen cat food sold in Pennsylvania recalled over possible low thiamine levels

Cat food sold in Pennsylvania was recalled over potentially low levels of thiamine.

Go Raw LLC first issued a voluntary recall of freeze-dried cat food on Feb. 17, then expanded it on Feb. 26 to include some frozen products.

Additionally, the company has halted the sale of all Quest products at all retail locations until the thiamine content issues are resolved. Thiamine, also known as Vitamin B1, is an essential nutrient for cats, and a deficiency can lead to serious health complications, including gastrointestinal and neurological issues.

The recall includes the following products:

Quest Cat Food Chicken Recipe Freeze Dried - 10oz Bags

Lot #C25288 – Best Buy Date: 10/15/2027

Quest Cat Food Chicken Recipe Frozen Diet - 2 lb Bags

Lot #MCD25350 - Best BuyDate: 6/16/2027

Quest Cat Food Chicken Recipe Frozen Diet - 2 lb Bags

Lot #MCC25321 - Best BuyDate: 5/17/2027

Both the frozen and freeze-dried food were sold in Pennsylvania.

Retailers have been instructed to remove all affected inventory from their shelves immediately.

Consumers who purchased the recalled lots should stop feeding the food to their pets and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or a replacement product.

Anyone with additional questions can contact Go Raw LLC by email at cs@gorawllc.com or by phone at 801-432-7478. Customer service is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group