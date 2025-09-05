French restaurant in Scott Township closing permanently

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — After several years of serving country French cuisine in Scott Township, Bertrand is closed.

The intimate restaurant was operating on a reservation basis at 1910 Cochran Road in the Manor Oak Village plaza before announcing in July that it would temporarily close because the restauranteur behind the space, Lou Bucci, was experiencing health issues. Now, it has been announced that the space is closing for good.

“Because of my medical issue I am unable to work any longer,” Bucci wrote in an announcement to Facebook. “I have closed our lovely restaurant and am in the process of selling it. Thank you for your support over 10 years, your five star ratings, your grace and friendships.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group