Freshman Pitt football player killed in car accident honored during game against Duquesne

PITTSBURGH — A freshman University of Pittsburgh football player who died this past spring was honored during Saturday’s game against Duquesne University.

Mason Alexander was killed in car accident back in March.

At Saturday’s game, the team named Alexander and his family honorary captains.

His mom, Kelly Harris, was welcomed to the game as a VIP, got to wear a jersey with the name Alexander on the back and even got to be part of the coin toss.

Quarterback Eli Holstein said Mason has been at the center of everyone’s mind this season.

“It’s been a big focal point of our drive for this season and our motivation for this season,” Holstein said. “We’re playing for Mason. Mason would love to be out there with us. I know he’s watching us and having fun watching us go out there and play some good football.”

The team will also be honoring Alexander throughout the season with special decals on their jerseys, depicting the letter M with a halo above it.

